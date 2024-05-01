Short Interest in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Grows By 14.3%

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

DSWL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.30. 6,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,815. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39. Deswell Industries has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $2.89.

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

