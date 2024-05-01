Short Interest in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Grows By 14.3%

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Deswell Industries Price Performance
DSWL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.30. 6,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,815. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39. Deswell Industries has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $2.89.
About Deswell Industries
