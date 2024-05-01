Short Interest in Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC) Grows By 14.5%

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the March 31st total of 978,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,390,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,603,000. 26.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversified Energy Stock Down 4.0 %

Diversified Energy stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.47. The stock had a trading volume of 71,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Diversified Energy has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.66.

Diversified Energy Cuts Dividend

Diversified Energy Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%.

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

