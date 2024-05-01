Short Interest in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Increases By 14.7%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,760,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 16,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EDIT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Editas Medicine Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Editas Medicine stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,905. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $443.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.01. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $11.91.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.29. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 196.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 817.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 77,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $733,102.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,767.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Editas Medicine news, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $191,480.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,335.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 77,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $733,102.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,767.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 401.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 351.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Featured Stories

