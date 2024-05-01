Short Interest in EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Expands By 7.1%

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the March 31st total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

EMS-CHEMIE Stock Performance

EMSHF stock remained flat at $708.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $706.05 and a 200 day moving average of $712.90. EMS-CHEMIE has a 1 year low of $652.00 and a 1 year high of $802.00.

EMS-CHEMIE Company Profile

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high-performance polyamide granulate. Its Specialty Chemicals segment develops, produces, and sells fibers, fusible adhesives, and adhesive yarns for technical and textile applications, powder coatings, and reactive diluents.

