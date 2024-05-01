Short Interest in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Increases By 14.9%

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,400 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 131,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Five Point Stock Up 3.2 %

Five Point stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.93. 54,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,503. Five Point has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $3.74. The company has a market cap of $434.49 million, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Five Point news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 21,794 shares of Five Point stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $66,035.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,149.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,068 shares of company stock valued at $368,809. Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Point

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FPH. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Point during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Five Point by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 285,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 17,833 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Five Point by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 603,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 38,498 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Five Point during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Point in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 38.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Five Point from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

