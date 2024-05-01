Short Interest in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Expands By 14.6%

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the March 31st total of 2,190,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 463,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,978.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,978.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $183,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,781 shares in the company, valued at $22,776,179.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,580. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in FormFactor by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Stock Down 1.5 %

FORM opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.18.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $168.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.49 million. On average, research analysts expect that FormFactor will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FORM. StockNews.com lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Further Reading

