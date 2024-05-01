Short Interest in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Expands By 5.2%

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the March 31st total of 5,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 595,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.36.

Get Freshpet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRPT

Insider Transactions at Freshpet

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshpet

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $280,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,709,007.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total transaction of $773,818.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,231,127.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $280,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 122,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,709,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,280 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,652,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,668,000 after acquiring an additional 32,178 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Freshpet by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,576,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,588,000 after buying an additional 185,210 shares during the last quarter. JANA Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,405,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 4.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,740,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,558,000 after buying an additional 110,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 0.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,118,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,576,000 after acquiring an additional 17,678 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $106.07 on Wednesday. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $117.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.93 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Freshpet

(Get Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.