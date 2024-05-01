Short Interest in FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) Grows By 12.2%

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the March 31st total of 333,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FSD Pharma stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,679 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 0.69% of FSD Pharma worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUGE traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 232,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,040. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.59. FSD Pharma has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88.

FSD Pharma ( NASDAQ:HUGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

FSD Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the pharmaceutical research and development business. Its lead candidate is FSD-201, an ultra-micronized palmitoylethanolamide for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. The company is also involved in the research and development of Lucid-Psych, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of mental health disorders; and Lucid-MS, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

