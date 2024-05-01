Short Interest in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Expands By 15.5%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,620,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the March 31st total of 5,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Sports

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Genius Sports Price Performance

GENI opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $8.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.53 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GENI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Genius Sports

About Genius Sports

(Get Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.