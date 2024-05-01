Short Interest in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Decreases By 6.2%

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 4,200,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Gentex Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,943. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.15. Gentex has a 12-month low of $25.86 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Gentex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gentex will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Gentex

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,365.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,365.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth $618,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 129,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 59,407 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 184,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 94,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 123,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 70,138 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.83.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

