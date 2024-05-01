Short Interest in Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Declines By 15.1%

Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the March 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Goldmoney Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of XAUMF opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.97. Goldmoney has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73.
Goldmoney Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Goldmoney
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Goldmoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldmoney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.