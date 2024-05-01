Short Interest in Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Declines By 15.1%

Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the March 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Goldmoney Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of XAUMF opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.97. Goldmoney has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73.

Goldmoney Company Profile

Goldmoney Inc engages in the precious metals sales, and coin retailing and lending worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Schiff Gold. It operates through Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, and arrange for their custody and storage; and deals in precious metals that offers to its clients the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers with direct-to-client delivery.

