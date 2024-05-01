Short Interest in GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Decreases By 8.8%

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the March 31st total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

GREE Stock Performance

GREE stock remained flat at $6.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20. GREE has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $9.01.

Get GREE alerts:

About GREE

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

GREE, Inc operates Internet entertainment, investment, and incubation business in Japan and internationally. It develops and operates various smartphone games under the GREE, WFS, Pokelabo, and GREE Entertainment brands; and engages with anime production committees to develop original contents domestically and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for GREE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GREE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.