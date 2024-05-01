Short Interest in GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Decreases By 8.8%

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the March 31st total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
GREE Stock Performance
GREE stock remained flat at $6.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20. GREE has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $9.01.
About GREE
