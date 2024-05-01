Short Interest in Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) Rises By 7.8%

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the March 31st total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 638,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grom Social Enterprises

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grom Social Enterprises stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 1.48% of Grom Social Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grom Social Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of GROM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 27,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97. Grom Social Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76.

About Grom Social Enterprises

Grom Social Enterprises ( NASDAQ:GROM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter. Grom Social Enterprises had a negative net margin of 309.92% and a negative return on equity of 71.55%.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires, develops, and builds commercial potential of kids and family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities.

