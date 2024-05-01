Short Interest in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Drops By 7.4%

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the March 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HAFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hanmi Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $20.31. The company has a market capitalization of $463.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.95.
Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.
Hanmi Financial Company Profile
Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
