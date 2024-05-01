Short Interest in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Drops By 7.4%

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the March 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HAFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 151.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 443,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,061,000 after buying an additional 266,949 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 18.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 40,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $20.31. The company has a market capitalization of $463.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

