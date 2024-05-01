Short Interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Declines By 6.6%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,160,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the March 31st total of 26,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,999. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,642,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,408,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365,446 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,703,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 715.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,251,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,081,000 after buying an additional 3,729,974 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,925,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,421,000 after buying an additional 3,438,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 641.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,775,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,067 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBAN opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $14.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

