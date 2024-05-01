Short Interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Declines By 6.6%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,160,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the March 31st total of 26,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.
Read Our Latest Analysis on HBAN
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,642,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,408,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365,446 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,703,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 715.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,251,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,081,000 after buying an additional 3,729,974 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,925,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,421,000 after buying an additional 3,438,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 641.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,775,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,067 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of HBAN opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $14.07.
Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Huntington Bancshares
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 5 Aerospace & Defense Stocks Ready for Liftoff
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Goldman Boosted FMC Stock’s Price Targets, Setting Up a Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.