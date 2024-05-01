Short Interest in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Grows By 11.2%

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the March 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 424,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ikena Oncology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Ikena Oncology by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,769,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. CHI Advisors LLC increased its position in Ikena Oncology by 2.8% during the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after buying an additional 58,894 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in Ikena Oncology by 3.3% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 534,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 17,094 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Ikena Oncology by 5.2% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 407,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Ikena Oncology Price Performance

IKNA stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85. Ikena Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $7.64.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). The company had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 million. On average, analysts expect that Ikena Oncology will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.

