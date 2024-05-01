Short Interest in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Grows By 15.2%

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,800 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the March 31st total of 140,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on III. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:III opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. Information Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $162.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Information Services Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $66.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.16 million. On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 744,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 23,492 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,419,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 35,598 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 15,566 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Information Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

