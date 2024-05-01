Short Interest in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Declines By 14.0%

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the March 31st total of 4,430,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

ST has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,910,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $560,188,000 after purchasing an additional 69,837 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,084,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $192,312,000 after purchasing an additional 62,468 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,358,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,835,000 after purchasing an additional 186,627 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,156,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,415,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,325,000 after purchasing an additional 455,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

ST opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -765.45, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -959.81%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

