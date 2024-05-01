Short Interest in WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR) Declines By 6.4%

WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTRGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the March 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ:GTR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.07. 8,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,989. WisdomTree Target Range Fund has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.14 million, a PE ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Target Range Fund stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTRFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of WisdomTree Target Range Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

The WisdomTree Target Range Fund (GTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TOPS Global Equity Target Range index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to stocks from around the world while managing risk through a cash-secured call spread strategy. GTR was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

