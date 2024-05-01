Short Interest in WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR) Declines By 6.4%

WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the March 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
WisdomTree Target Range Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GTR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.07. 8,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,989. WisdomTree Target Range Fund has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.14 million, a PE ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.50.
WisdomTree Target Range Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About WisdomTree Target Range Fund
The WisdomTree Target Range Fund (GTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TOPS Global Equity Target Range index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to stocks from around the world while managing risk through a cash-secured call spread strategy. GTR was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Target Range Fund
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Target Range Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Target Range Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.