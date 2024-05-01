Short Interest in WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR) Declines By 6.4%

WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the March 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GTR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.07. 8,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,989. WisdomTree Target Range Fund has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.14 million, a PE ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.50.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About WisdomTree Target Range Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Target Range Fund stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Target Range Fund ( NASDAQ:GTR Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of WisdomTree Target Range Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

The WisdomTree Target Range Fund (GTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TOPS Global Equity Target Range index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to stocks from around the world while managing risk through a cash-secured call spread strategy. GTR was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

