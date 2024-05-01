Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.87. Silgan also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.55-3.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SLGN. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Silgan from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.13.

Get Silgan alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Silgan

Silgan Stock Performance

NYSE SLGN opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.07. Silgan has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $50.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 5.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

Insider Transactions at Silgan

In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $205,580.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,024.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.