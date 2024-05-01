Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. The company had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Silk Road Medical updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Silk Road Medical Trading Down 1.7 %

Silk Road Medical stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.10. 462,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,855. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Silk Road Medical has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $44.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Marie L. Jones sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $44,676.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 76,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,269.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kevin M. Klemz sold 2,497 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $42,873.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,380.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marie L. Jones sold 2,602 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $44,676.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 76,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,269.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,457 shares of company stock worth $351,247. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Featured Stories

