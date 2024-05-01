Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Gap Down to $19.44

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.44, but opened at $18.15. Silk Road Medical shares last traded at $18.38, with a volume of 184,148 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SILK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Silk Road Medical from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Silk Road Medical from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $760.40 million, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.44.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. The business had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Silk Road Medical’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Silk Road Medical

In related news, CAO Marie L. Jones sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $44,676.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 76,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,269.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Marie L. Jones sold 2,602 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $44,676.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 76,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,269.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $94,108.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,941,062.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,457 shares of company stock worth $351,247 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Silk Road Medical

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at about $801,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,549,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,351,000 after purchasing an additional 500,581 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1,293.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 707.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,010,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,048 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 131,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period.

About Silk Road Medical

(Get Free Report)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.