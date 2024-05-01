SingularityNET Trading Down 21.7% This Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. SingularityNET has a market cap of $783.65 million and $109.81 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001380 BTC on exchanges.

Get SingularityNET alerts:

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,401,796,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,401,796,166.0050192 with 1,282,172,952.153369 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.80996156 USD and is down -6.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $95,906,019.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

