Skye Bioscience (SKYE) and Its Peers Critical Review

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) is one of 987 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Skye Bioscience to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Skye Bioscience and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Skye Bioscience alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Skye Bioscience N/A -$37.65 million -1.21 Skye Bioscience Competitors $1.72 billion $149.39 million -1.35

Skye Bioscience’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Skye Bioscience. Skye Bioscience is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Skye Bioscience has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skye Bioscience’s peers have a beta of 0.71, suggesting that their average stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

21.1% of Skye Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Skye Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Skye Bioscience and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skye Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00 Skye Bioscience Competitors 6287 18453 43462 887 2.56

Skye Bioscience currently has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 73.21%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 82.67%. Given Skye Bioscience’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Skye Bioscience has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Skye Bioscience and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skye Bioscience N/A N/A -438.15% Skye Bioscience Competitors -2,340.89% -232.86% -30.92%

Summary

Skye Bioscience peers beat Skye Bioscience on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Skye Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Skye Bioscience, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy. It has license agreement with university of Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Emerald Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Skye Bioscience, Inc. in January 2021. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Skye Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skye Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.