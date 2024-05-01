Skyworks Solutions’ (SWKS) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Susquehanna in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $125.00. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 15.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SWKS. B. Riley raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $106.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.91. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $115.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.