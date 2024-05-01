SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.32.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of SLM opened at $21.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. SLM has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $22.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.36.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. SLM had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 45.65%. The company had revenue of $837.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SLM will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. SLM’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,949,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $713,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in SLM by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in SLM by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in SLM by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 155,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 31,595 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

