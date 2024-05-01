Smooth Love Potion One Day Trading Volume Tops $12.98 Million (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Smooth Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $150.94 million and $12.98 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Smooth Love Potion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded up 118.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion’s genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 41,387,443,303 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,387,467,795 tokens. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity. The official website for Smooth Love Potion is axieinfinity.com. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Smooth Love Potion Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) serves as a pivotal component of the Axie Infinity ecosystem, facilitating the breeding of Axies and providing a pathway for players to earn through gameplay. Its introduction by Sky Mavis represents a significant leap forward in the blending of gaming with blockchain technology, marking Axie Infinity as a key player in the burgeoning field of play-to-earn gaming. The ability of SLP to transcend the in-game economy and enter the wider cryptocurrency market underscores its value and potential within the digital assets space.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

