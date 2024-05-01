Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Earns Market Perform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $51.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $53.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.37% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMBC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,277. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.68. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a one year low of $30.28 and a one year high of $55.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.94 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 19.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Southern Missouri Bancorp

In other news, Director Sammy A. Schalk sold 913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $40,372.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,005.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Missouri Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

