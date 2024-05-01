Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Short Interest Update

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,420,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the March 31st total of 16,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378,428 shares of the airline’s stock worth $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 103,834 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,762 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,635,000 after acquiring an additional 124,054 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,158 shares of the airline’s stock worth $83,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 823,779 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after purchasing an additional 163,544 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 14,826 shares of the airline’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:LUV opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.58. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $39.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on LUV

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.