Southwest Gas (SWX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. On average, analysts expect Southwest Gas to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $74.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.49. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 116.98%.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on Southwest Gas from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

