SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 91,827 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 78,224 shares.The stock last traded at $136.33 and had previously closed at $136.03.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.91 and a 200 day moving average of $130.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XAR. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 843,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,570,000 after purchasing an additional 100,289 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,233,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,248,000 after acquiring an additional 63,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $17,560,000.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

