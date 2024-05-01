Spire (NYSE:SR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.25 to $4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.72.

Get Spire alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SR

Spire Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $61.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.06. Spire has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $69.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.10. Spire had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $756.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Spire will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.40%.

Insider Activity at Spire

In other Spire news, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $75,220.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,423.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $73,223.82. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $75,220.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,768 shares in the company, valued at $393,423.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Spire

(Get Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.