Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Strong Sell” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.91.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $3.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines Price Performance

Shares of SAVE opened at $3.54 on Friday. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.56. The company has a market cap of $387.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.06. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 467.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines

(Get Free Report

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.