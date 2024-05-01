Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $89.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $108.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SBUX. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.23.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $88.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.25. Starbucks has a one year low of $84.29 and a one year high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $100.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.13). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

