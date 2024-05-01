Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $551.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Stepan’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stepan Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE SCL traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $83.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,138. Stepan has a 1 year low of $63.60 and a 1 year high of $100.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 3,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $327,730.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,029,142.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stepan news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 3,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $327,730.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,029,142.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total value of $455,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,486.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,637 shares of company stock valued at $957,940 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

