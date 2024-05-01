Stephens Increases PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $75.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Stephens from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Argus cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

PYPL opened at $67.92 on Wednesday. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.21 and a 200-day moving average of $60.35.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in PayPal by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in PayPal by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,344,000 after acquiring an additional 73,687 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in PayPal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 21,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

