Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.550-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. Steven Madden also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.55-2.65 EPS.

Steven Madden Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of SHOO traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.93. The company had a trading volume of 203,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,477. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.16. Steven Madden has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $45.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.90.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $519.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 36.52%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOO. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 48,500 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $2,012,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,920,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Steven Madden news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 48,500 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,012,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,920,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Keith sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total transaction of $100,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $863,268.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,346 shares of company stock worth $2,464,841 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

