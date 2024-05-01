Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CGEM. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. Cullinan Oncology has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $29.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.21.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.42. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Corrine Savill sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $647,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC increased its position in Cullinan Oncology by 20.0% during the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 352.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 1,331.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

