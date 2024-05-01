Stifel Nicolaus Boosts AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Price Target to $85.00

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on APP. UBS Group lifted their target price on AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on AppLovin from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on AppLovin from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.07.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AppLovin

AppLovin Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ APP opened at $70.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $79.55. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.66 and its 200 day moving average is $50.56.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. AppLovin had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $953.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $3,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 471,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,371,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $3,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 471,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,371,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $175,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,931,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,215 shares of company stock worth $4,416,815. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APP. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in AppLovin by 13.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in AppLovin by 1.8% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in AppLovin by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in AppLovin by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in AppLovin by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.