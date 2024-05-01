Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $112.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.08% from the stock’s current price.

SWKS has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 13.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $92.50 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $115.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.15 and a 200-day moving average of $101.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

