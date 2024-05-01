StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $3.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.90 million, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gaia has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $4.09.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.71 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 6.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAIA. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaia by 48.4% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,097,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 358,145 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 439,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 39,938 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 89,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

