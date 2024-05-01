StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.14.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

SWN opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $7.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.87%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 481.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

