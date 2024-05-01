StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DBVT

DBV Technologies Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of DBV Technologies stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $127.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 461.32% and a negative return on equity of 46.33%. The company had revenue of $8.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DBV Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBVT. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 595.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 274,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 235,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.