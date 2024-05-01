StockNews.com Lowers Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Vicor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Vicor Stock Performance

VICR opened at $32.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.53. Vicor has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $98.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average is $39.54.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Vicor had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Vicor

In other news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $73,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at $197,924.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vicor news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $98,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $73,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,924.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,999 shares of company stock worth $184,990 over the last ninety days. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicor

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the third quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 35.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

