Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Makes New $299,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VSS. Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 346,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $114.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.57. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $99.03 and a 52-week high of $118.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.