Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Takes Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 916,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after purchasing an additional 39,069 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 593,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 3,778.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 38,728 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 253.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $25.52.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

