Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,979 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.75% of Strawberry Fields REIT worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Strawberry Fields REIT Stock Performance

Strawberry Fields REIT Announces Dividend

Strawberry Fields REIT stock opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.46 million, a P/E ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.42. Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $9.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

About Strawberry Fields REIT

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 109 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 12,449 bed, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Featured Stories

