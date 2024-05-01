Suncor Energy (SU) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Suncor Energy to post earnings of C$1.23 per share for the quarter.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of C$14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.33 billion.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Suncor Energy stock traded down C$0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$51.98. 517,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,621,526. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$37.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.25. The stock has a market cap of C$67.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Suncor Energy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total value of C$751,776.00. In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$549,960.00. Also, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total transaction of C$751,776.00. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SU shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Suncor Energy

About Suncor Energy

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.