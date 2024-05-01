Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) PT Lowered to $800.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $937.00 to $800.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SMCI. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $959.77.

SMCI stock traded down $128.51 on Wednesday, hitting $730.29. 9,457,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,679,604. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $101.71 and a 1-year high of $1,229.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $952.07 and a 200-day moving average of $576.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,846,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,846,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,027 shares of company stock worth $29,655,672. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

