Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $878.00 and last traded at $870.79. Approximately 2,465,168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 9,671,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $857.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SMCI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $949.85.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $952.07 and its 200 day moving average is $576.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,027 shares of company stock worth $29,655,672. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth approximately $55,943,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 26.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 11,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

